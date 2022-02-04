Beyond roses, try tulips, lilies, daisies

Gifting blooming, vivid roses has long been the traditional gesture to show love and affection to your loved ones on Valentine’s Day.
In fact, more than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day each year, and the day marks the No. 1 holiday for floral purchases, according to the Society of American Florists.
Roses account for 84% of Valentine’s Day flowers, with 69% of them in red –symbolizing romance and passion, the florist society reports.
With the holiday that celebrates love and friendship around the corner, florists across El Paso are readying for their busiest day of the year.
But if you’re looking to stand out with your bouquet, you might consider flowers other than roses that can express feelings you want to share on Feb. 14.
El Paso Inc. spoke to three area floral shops to ask for their recommendations beyond the traditional rose: Tulips, lilies and daisies are recognized as some of the best next choices.
As each flower symbolizes something original, when delicately put together among others, they help make a distinct arrangement become an elegant and meaningful gift, the florists said.
Marisa Guerrero, co-owner of Debbie’s Bloomers, said tulips represent deep love and can be shared for love and admiration between partners, friends and siblings.
The staff of Debbie’s Bloomers, 1580 George Dieter, anticipates Valentine’s Day deliveries may range between 700 to 1,000 custom-designed or pre-designed orders.
Flowers at Debbie’s Bloomers typically travel from Colombia and Ecuador and are then arranged and delivered to customers around El Paso.
“We pride ourselves on the longevity of our flowers, and we want to ensure that customers get a beautiful arrangement that’s going to last a nice, long time,” Guerrero said.
Tulips, lilies, carnations and baby’s breath are noticeable and dainty additions to bouquet of fresh cut, fragrant flowers for Valentine’s, said Erika Pegueros, founder of Angie’s Flowers at 1506 Lee Trevino and two other locations in El Paso.
The shop has a record of delivering 1,200 Valentine’s Day orders, she said.
With over 70 years in business, Blossom Shop Florist at 1922 E. Rio Grande in Central El Paso knows that flowers are the centerpiece of Valentine’s Day.
All shops say pairing bouquets with chocolates, strawberries or plush stuffed animals add to the gesture in a big way.
And that might be especially important this year as the selection and availability of some flowers have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, said Peggy Valverde, a sales associate at Blossom Shop Florist.
The pandemic has also impacted the price of Valentine’s Day flowers in a number of ways beyond supply shortages: They’re in high demand with the return of weddings and other events, and, sadly, because of the high number of funerals over COVID-19 deaths.
