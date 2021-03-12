• Nominate from March 8 - 26
• Finalists will be announced April 2 (top 4 in each category)
• Vote for your favorite! Starting April 2 - 11
HOW TO PARTICIPATE:
The competition is open to pets of all kinds: dogs, cats, iguanas, llamas, fish and everything in between.
• Pets must be local to the El Paso area
• Pets must meet the intent of the category
• You may submit to multiple categories
• Registrations must be complete
AWARDS:
• Ultimate Supreme = $250 cash + featured in summer El Paso Inc. Magazine
• Category winners = $100 cash + spotlight in summer El Paso Inc. Magazine
TIPS: When submitting your pet’s photo, please make sure that the photo is high quality and that your pet's face and entire body are visible. Pets with poor photos will likely not be selected as a category finalist.
QUESTIONS: email us at contests@elpasoinc.com
