The XII Travelers of the Southwest Memorial has raised more than half
the funds needed to complete its latest project – a monument of Benito Juárez.
The monument of the first president of Mexico of indigenous origin is being constructed by sculptor Ethan T. Houser and will be placed at the Chamizal
National Memorial in El Paso when complete.
Kenna Ramirez, president of the XII Travelers, said the organization has raised $172,000 toward the $290,000 needed to complete the memorial, “Benito Juárez – Child to Man.”
Contributors who have donated between $10,000 and $25,000 to the project include Betty Ruth Wakefield Haley, Hunt Family Foundation, Dede Rogers,
Dee & Adair Margo, John and Nancy Howell, Jody & Jonathan Schwartz and Yolanda Arriola.
Most recently, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura donated $5,000 toward the project.
The monument will complement the sculpture of Abraham Lincoln on the Mexican side of the Chamizal and will commemorate the relationship of the two presidents.
It will depict Juárez as a Zapotec Indian boy sitting beside the future president of Mexico. Each figure holds a book, symbolic of the education that allowed an illiterate boy to rise out of poverty and lead the nation through civil war. A space between the seated figures will allow Chamizal park visitors to sit between them for a photo op.
Considered by many to be Mexico’s greatest president, Juárez was born March 21, 1806, and served as president from 1858 until his death in 1872.
The sculpture is the fourth of 12 monuments planned for the region. Houser’s father, John Houser, began working on the XII Travelers project more than
20 years ago, completing Fray Garcia de San Francisco at Pioneer Plaza in Downtown, The Equestrian at the El Paso International Airport, and Susan Shelby Magoffin at Keystone Heritage Park in the Upper Valley.
Information: 915-588-3159; xiitravelers.org.
