The El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame has named its Class of 2021.
This year’s inductees include:
• Jorge Perez, Cathedral High School graduate who led NMSU in home runs and runs batted in; All-State selection; NMJC All Conference selection; NMSU All Big West selection
• Rick Miller, Bel Air High School baseball coach from 1999-2003; four bi-district champions; twice named the El Paso Times High School Coach of the Year; had 10 straight winning seasons; and has served as a Texas high school coach 27 years
• Joe Coppinger, Coronado High School graduate; three times All-District; led Seminole State Junior College in wins and strike outs; drafted by Baltimore Orioles; played in Baltimore organization
• Fred Loya, more than 25 years supporting El Paso baseball, benefactor for youth, high school and college players to advance their baseball opportunities
• Rick Rivas, Hanks High School graduate; All City and All District; pitched for El Paso Community College and Oklahoma State; drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies; played in LA Dodgers organization.
“Our board of directors has decided that our new class deserves a complete celebration,” Hall president Bob Aguirre said in a statement. “The El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame will celebrate this new class with a full, three-day celebration.”
That typically includes a Media Day, VIP meet and greet meal, a first pitch at an El Paso Chihuahuas game and a formal induction banquet, he said.
The dates for the celebration will be announced at a later time once they’re confirmed, Aguirre said. The inductions are typically held in the summer.
Information: elpasobaseballhalloffame.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.