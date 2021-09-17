The El Paso Child Guidance Center will host its 19th Annual Dinner and Roast in October with honoree Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance.
The event – which serves as a major fundraiser for the organization that provides outpatient mental health services for children and families – is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the El Paso Country Club, 5000 County Club Place.
“This year’s honoree has a big heart, thick skin, and better hair than a TV news anchor,” the center said in a news release.
“Join us as we honor former lawyer, former politician, and former Las Cruces High School ‘bull-dawg’ student body president Jon Barela.”
The Borderplex Alliance is a regional nonprofit organization that promotes economic development and prosperity in the region.
Before joining the organization, Barela served as New Mexico’s Economic Development cabinet secretary, New Mexico’s assistant attorney general and director of the Civil Division and worked at Intel Corporation as its government and community affairs manager.
Tickets are $275 per person or $2,000 for a table of eight.
Information: 915-562-1999, ext. 1039; epcg.org/fundraisers.
