BUY: Where to get your holiday pies

Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without a slice of pie – classic pumpkin and pecan or a more unique take for your tastebuds.

But if you’re not looking to put on the apron and get baking, there are plenty of El Paso businesses with their ovens on and ready to take your order.

El Paso Inc. rounded up a few borderland bakeries and eateries that are still taking dessert orders this week or plan to have some available for walk-in purchase.

Bella Cora Bakery

1830 Joe Battle Ste. 103,

915-307-2766

7500 N. Mesa No. 307

915-219-8365

@bellacorabakery on Instagram

Jessica Zaragoza, Bella Cora’s owner, said her staff of 14 plans to bake 1,000 pies, including salted caramel pecan, pumpkin, apple and cherry pies; from $22.50 to $30. 

The last day to order is Nov. 21, but there will be a limited supply available after the deadline. Honey butter rolls, jalapeno butter rolls, cinnamon rolls and strawberry cheesecake Danish braids will also be available.

Mike’s Cakes 

1520 N. Resler, 915-500-4993

@_mikecakes_ on Instagram

The bakery is taking pre-orders for pies, cookies and rolls through Nov. 22. Pumpkin, pumpkin and cream cheese pies, cheese and jalapeno rolls, pumpkin spice cupcakes and sugar cookies are available. The Westside bakery also bakes gluten- and sugar-free baked goods, along with vegan desserts.

Basico Bistro

1387 A George Dieter,

915-231-6418

6006 N. Mesa, Ste.106

915-581-6661

301 Texas Ave.

915-331-9800

@basicobistro on Instagram,

@basicobistrocafe on Facebook

Aside from Thanksgiving dinner, Basico will offer pecan pie with ice cream and carrot pumpkin cake. The last day to order is Nov. 23. Orders can be placed by calling any of their locations. 

Village Inn

Various locations around town

Jim Welsh, vice president of operations in El Paso and Las Cruces, said pies can be ordered through Thanksgiving Day.

 It’s best to call ahead and reserve your favorite flavor. 

Village Inn’s pie offerings include pumpkin supreme, classic pumpkin (also with whipped cream), banana cream, caramel apple, caramel pecan silk supreme, cherry, coconut cream, country apple, French silk, lemon, key lime, peach, southern pecan and others. 

Pies can be picked up on or before Thanksgiving, Nov. 26. 

The Master’s Place 

1700 Zaragoza, Ste. 151

6450 Desert Blvd., Ste. G104 

@themastersplace on Instagram

@themastersplacecupcakes on Facebook; themastersplace.net

The smallest of pie slices top their most popular cupcakes. The cupcake / pie boxes include a variety of blueberry, pumpkin spice, butter pecan and green apple pie. Last day to order is Nov. 23. A half-dozen is $20 and a dozen is $36.

Scenic’s

4130 N. Mesa, 915-307-4630

@Scenic’sBar+Kitchen

on Facebook

@scenicsbar on Instagram

Pumpkin and pecan pies for $12. Orders can be placed through Nov. 23.

Ramirez Farms

3709 North Loop, Clint, Texas

915-851-2003

ramirezpecanfarms.com

@ramirez_pecan_farm on Instagram

Try their pumpkin ($10) or southern pecan pies ($15) or carrot pineapple pecan, zucchini pecan and banana pecan breads ($7). Plus an assortment of cookies, ice cream, and of course, pecans.

Tired of Pie?

If you’re looking for a different dessert for your Thanksgiving table, check out these sweet options:

Frontera Churros

915-245-0560

501 S. Campbell, Ste. E1

@frontera_churros on Instagram

Open for carryout and delivers all over El Paso with $10 or more order. Closed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) and Sundays. 

The Dapper Doughnut

8889 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 1900

at the Fountains of Farah

915-330-2433

@dapperdoughnut_fountains on Instagram

Thanksgiving-themed 24-pack mini-doughnuts will be available throughout November. A 24-hour advance notice needed to place orders. 

Arcoiris Fine Bakery

8018 N. Mesa; 915-760-5600

@arcoirisfinebakery on Instagram

Thanksgiving-themed sugar cookies. 

Humble Donut Co.

12371 Edgemere, Ste. 212

915-248-5557

@humbledonutco_elpasoeast on Instagram

Offering Thanksgiving-themed mini-donuts. 

Nothing Bundt Cakes

436 Redd Rd., Ste. 101

915-990-3563

8889 Gateway Blvd. West

at the Fountains of Farah

915-260-8206

Bundt cakes and cupcakes available. 

Sleepy Sloth Bakery

(home-based online store)

915-250-6197

@sleepyslothbaker on

Instagram 

Offers pickup, delivery and shipping on cookies, dessert jars, truffles, brownies, cakes and more.

 

BAKE: Make this mixed apples pie

For a pandemic Thanksgiving, you need this apple pie, the dessert equivalent of work-from-home sweatpants. It’s the height of comfort, and while it may not be sleek — there’s no lattice or sparkly sugared top — it looks good in an “I want that” way.

The techniques require little effort to execute — or enjoy. Different types of apples, up to eight or so, add complexity to the filling, along with spices and lime juice. 

Shaping the all-butter dough by hand yields an especially flaky crust, which stays crisp on the bottom thanks to a base layer of cookie crumbs.

Mixed Apples Pie Recipe

Yield: One 9-inch pie

Total time: 2 1/4 hours, plus chilling and cooling

For the Crust:

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling the dough

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup cold unsalted butter (2 sticks), cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/3 cup spiced cookie crumbs (Biscoff or gingersnaps)

For the Filling

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

3 1/2 pounds apples (about 8), a mix of tart, sweet, crunchy and soft varieties

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

1. Make the crust: Whisk sugar and 1/3 cup water in small bowl until sugar dissolves; place in freezer. In large bowl, whisk flour and salt; toss butter cubes until evenly coated. 

Using your fingertips, quickly flatten and rub the butter into the flour, while tossing smushed pieces to coat until mixture is mostly thick, powdery flakes and pebbles.

2. Make a well in center of mixture and add chilled water. Using your fingers, rake dry ingredients into the wet and stir;  squeezing the blend gently, until large clumps form.

3. Press clumps together and into remaining dry bits to gather into single mass. Divide dough in half and pat each half into a 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap; refrigerate until firm, (1 hour and up to 1 day).

4. On a lightly floured surface, use floured rolling pin to roll out a dough disk into a 12-inch round. Fit into 9-inch pie plate, tucking and pressing dough against bottom and sides without stretching it. Sprinkle cookie crumbs across bottom and gently press into dough. Transfer to refrigerator. Roll other disk into a 12-inch round; slide onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet; refrigerate.

5. Make the filling: Place rimmed baking sheet on lowest oven rack; heat oven to 425 degrees. Whisk sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, cardamom and salt in large bowl. Cut apples into 8 wedges; cut each piece into 1/4-inch-thick slices crosswise. Add to bowl; pour lime juice over them; toss until evenly coated.

6. Scrape half the apples into chilled bottom crust; press down firmly to eliminate gaps. Top with remaining apples, pressing firmly into a mound. Scatter chilled butter bits on top.

7. Flip other dough round over apples; peel off parchment. Trim edges together 1/2 inch past the plate’s rim. Fold and tuck edges. Cut 8 (3-inch-long) slits in center of top dough. 

8. Place pie on heated baking sheet; bake 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees; bake until crust is brown and filling is bubbling (55-60 minutes). Transfer pie plate to wire rack to cool completely before slicing.

