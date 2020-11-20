BUY: Where to get your holiday pies
Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without a slice of pie – classic pumpkin and pecan or a more unique take for your tastebuds.
But if you’re not looking to put on the apron and get baking, there are plenty of El Paso businesses with their ovens on and ready to take your order.
El Paso Inc. rounded up a few borderland bakeries and eateries that are still taking dessert orders this week or plan to have some available for walk-in purchase.
Bella Cora Bakery
1830 Joe Battle Ste. 103,
915-307-2766
7500 N. Mesa No. 307
915-219-8365
@bellacorabakery on Instagram
Jessica Zaragoza, Bella Cora’s owner, said her staff of 14 plans to bake 1,000 pies, including salted caramel pecan, pumpkin, apple and cherry pies; from $22.50 to $30.
The last day to order is Nov. 21, but there will be a limited supply available after the deadline. Honey butter rolls, jalapeno butter rolls, cinnamon rolls and strawberry cheesecake Danish braids will also be available.
Mike’s Cakes
1520 N. Resler, 915-500-4993
@_mikecakes_ on Instagram
The bakery is taking pre-orders for pies, cookies and rolls through Nov. 22. Pumpkin, pumpkin and cream cheese pies, cheese and jalapeno rolls, pumpkin spice cupcakes and sugar cookies are available. The Westside bakery also bakes gluten- and sugar-free baked goods, along with vegan desserts.
Basico Bistro
1387 A George Dieter,
915-231-6418
6006 N. Mesa, Ste.106
915-581-6661
301 Texas Ave.
915-331-9800
@basicobistro on Instagram,
@basicobistrocafe on Facebook
Aside from Thanksgiving dinner, Basico will offer pecan pie with ice cream and carrot pumpkin cake. The last day to order is Nov. 23. Orders can be placed by calling any of their locations.
Village Inn
Various locations around town
Jim Welsh, vice president of operations in El Paso and Las Cruces, said pies can be ordered through Thanksgiving Day.
It’s best to call ahead and reserve your favorite flavor.
Village Inn’s pie offerings include pumpkin supreme, classic pumpkin (also with whipped cream), banana cream, caramel apple, caramel pecan silk supreme, cherry, coconut cream, country apple, French silk, lemon, key lime, peach, southern pecan and others.
Pies can be picked up on or before Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.
The Master’s Place
1700 Zaragoza, Ste. 151
6450 Desert Blvd., Ste. G104
@themastersplace on Instagram
@themastersplacecupcakes on Facebook; themastersplace.net
The smallest of pie slices top their most popular cupcakes. The cupcake / pie boxes include a variety of blueberry, pumpkin spice, butter pecan and green apple pie. Last day to order is Nov. 23. A half-dozen is $20 and a dozen is $36.
Scenic’s
4130 N. Mesa, 915-307-4630
@Scenic’sBar+Kitchen
on Facebook
@scenicsbar on Instagram
Pumpkin and pecan pies for $12. Orders can be placed through Nov. 23.
Ramirez Farms
3709 North Loop, Clint, Texas
915-851-2003
@ramirez_pecan_farm on Instagram
Try their pumpkin ($10) or southern pecan pies ($15) or carrot pineapple pecan, zucchini pecan and banana pecan breads ($7). Plus an assortment of cookies, ice cream, and of course, pecans.
Tired of Pie?
If you’re looking for a different dessert for your Thanksgiving table, check out these sweet options:
Frontera Churros
915-245-0560
501 S. Campbell, Ste. E1
@frontera_churros on Instagram
Open for carryout and delivers all over El Paso with $10 or more order. Closed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) and Sundays.
The Dapper Doughnut
8889 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 1900
at the Fountains of Farah
915-330-2433
@dapperdoughnut_fountains on Instagram
Thanksgiving-themed 24-pack mini-doughnuts will be available throughout November. A 24-hour advance notice needed to place orders.
Arcoiris Fine Bakery
8018 N. Mesa; 915-760-5600
@arcoirisfinebakery on Instagram
Thanksgiving-themed sugar cookies.
Humble Donut Co.
12371 Edgemere, Ste. 212
915-248-5557
@humbledonutco_elpasoeast on Instagram
Offering Thanksgiving-themed mini-donuts.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
436 Redd Rd., Ste. 101
915-990-3563
8889 Gateway Blvd. West
at the Fountains of Farah
915-260-8206
Bundt cakes and cupcakes available.
Sleepy Sloth Bakery
(home-based online store)
915-250-6197
@sleepyslothbaker on
Offers pickup, delivery and shipping on cookies, dessert jars, truffles, brownies, cakes and more.
BAKE: Make this mixed apples pie
For a pandemic Thanksgiving, you need this apple pie, the dessert equivalent of work-from-home sweatpants. It’s the height of comfort, and while it may not be sleek — there’s no lattice or sparkly sugared top — it looks good in an “I want that” way.
The techniques require little effort to execute — or enjoy. Different types of apples, up to eight or so, add complexity to the filling, along with spices and lime juice.
Shaping the all-butter dough by hand yields an especially flaky crust, which stays crisp on the bottom thanks to a base layer of cookie crumbs.
Mixed Apples Pie Recipe
Yield: One 9-inch pie
Total time: 2 1/4 hours, plus chilling and cooling
For the Crust:
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling the dough
3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 cup cold unsalted butter (2 sticks), cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1/3 cup spiced cookie crumbs (Biscoff or gingersnaps)
For the Filling
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
3 1/2 pounds apples (about 8), a mix of tart, sweet, crunchy and soft varieties
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
1. Make the crust: Whisk sugar and 1/3 cup water in small bowl until sugar dissolves; place in freezer. In large bowl, whisk flour and salt; toss butter cubes until evenly coated.
Using your fingertips, quickly flatten and rub the butter into the flour, while tossing smushed pieces to coat until mixture is mostly thick, powdery flakes and pebbles.
2. Make a well in center of mixture and add chilled water. Using your fingers, rake dry ingredients into the wet and stir; squeezing the blend gently, until large clumps form.
3. Press clumps together and into remaining dry bits to gather into single mass. Divide dough in half and pat each half into a 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap; refrigerate until firm, (1 hour and up to 1 day).
4. On a lightly floured surface, use floured rolling pin to roll out a dough disk into a 12-inch round. Fit into 9-inch pie plate, tucking and pressing dough against bottom and sides without stretching it. Sprinkle cookie crumbs across bottom and gently press into dough. Transfer to refrigerator. Roll other disk into a 12-inch round; slide onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet; refrigerate.
5. Make the filling: Place rimmed baking sheet on lowest oven rack; heat oven to 425 degrees. Whisk sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, cardamom and salt in large bowl. Cut apples into 8 wedges; cut each piece into 1/4-inch-thick slices crosswise. Add to bowl; pour lime juice over them; toss until evenly coated.
6. Scrape half the apples into chilled bottom crust; press down firmly to eliminate gaps. Top with remaining apples, pressing firmly into a mound. Scatter chilled butter bits on top.
7. Flip other dough round over apples; peel off parchment. Trim edges together 1/2 inch past the plate’s rim. Fold and tuck edges. Cut 8 (3-inch-long) slits in center of top dough.
8. Place pie on heated baking sheet; bake 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees; bake until crust is brown and filling is bubbling (55-60 minutes). Transfer pie plate to wire rack to cool completely before slicing.
