The coronavirus pandemic may have put a damper on the joy of visiting area bookstores, but you can still get lost in a book.
Books Are Gems, the nonprofit bookstore in the Lower Valley, is working to continue putting books in children’s hands by offering free bags of books.
Although children are not allowed in the store, parents can pick up grab bags filled with books on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Parents can drive up to the bookstore’s double glass doors request the bags for a specific school grade level and child’s gender. Facemasks are required.
The bookstore is not accepting book donations at this time due to the pandemic, officials said.
Children and families can also participate in Saturday Story Time online every week through Oct. 3.
Founded in 2003, Books Are Gems was started by Paula Madriles after the death of her daughter, Gracie Elizabeth Madriles, an avid reader, in a car accident in 2002.
