Mark your calendars: Bad Bunny will make a stop in the borderland on Feb. 11, 2022.
The Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is set to hit the stage at the Don Haskins Center next year as part of his “El Último Tour del Mundo 2022.”
Tickets were to go on sale Friday, April 16, and were expected to sell out quickly.
El Paso marks the second stop on the North American tour, which was announced after Bad Bunny’s appearance on the WWE’s Wrestlemania 37.
The concert will also mark his third stop in El Paso after having performed at the El Paso County Coliseum in December 2017 and again in March 2018.
He was set to bring his reggaeton, salsa, bachata and rapping style to the Don Haskins Center on March 31, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the entertainment world.
Related: Bad Bunny is Spotify's most streamed artist of 2020
The 27-year-old singer-songwriter, who once worked as a bagger at a Puerto Rico supermarket, quickly rose to international fame with hits such as “Te Bote,” “I Like It,” “Dakiti” and “Mia,” and has a Grammy and multiple Latin Grammys under his belt.
Tickets: cnmevents.com or ticketmaster.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.