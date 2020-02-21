Editor's note: The production of "Bachelor Live" in El Paso has been canceled. Details on ticket refunds and more are pending.
Original story:
Will you accept this rose?
That’s the line you might hear in the upcoming all-El Paso version of “The Bachelor Live on Stage.”
The production takes one of the most popular reality series in television history and puts it in real time, with real people, on stage.
In the first spinoff tour of the show’s boy-meets-lots-of-girls format, an El Paso man will have one night to pick one eligible bachelorette as his love match at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
That man is Andrew Ure, a newcomer to the city who’s looking to meet a partner who can join him for international travel, sporting events and exploring the city.
The associate director of sports medicine for the UTEP men’s basketball team, Ure is an athletic trainer who says his ideal date would be “dinner on the beach.”
Ure came to El Paso in August after four years at Fresno State, where he worked alongside Miner head men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry, according to the UTEP Athletics website. He’s a graduate of athletic training at Averett University in Virginia, where he also played basketball and soccer. Ure earned his master’s in sports psychology at Fresno State.
Who will get the rose?
In each of the tour’s 66 cities, the “The Bachelor Live on Stage” team casts a wide net to find the right participants. Local men and women apply online with full-length photographs and answers to such questions as favorite television shows, hobbies and passions and pet peeves about potential partners.
“The most important criteria for our bachelors is that they’re looking for a genuine connection,” said show producer Jesse Marshall. “We’re looking for men who are an all-around great catch – intelligent, passionate about life, their profession or a good cause, and willing to put themselves out there for this type of experience.”
“Our casting director speaks to each bachelor to make sure they are here for the right reasons,” she added. “All the bachelors send in audition videos so we can get a glimpse of their personalities.”
Marshall reported that many cities have had hundreds of women apply online. Only 10 will be on stage at the beginning of the night.
“We were searching for all-around fantastic women who are looking for a real connection that could lead to a relationship,” she added.
Fast-paced and fun
“The Bachelor Live on Stage” compresses an entire season of “The Bachelor” into about two-and-a-half hours. Hosted by two popular past participants Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin, the show fast-forwards through the traditional series, starting with the first-impression meet-and-greet.
Before the dramatic final rose ceremony, Ure will get to know the women in group date challenges, one-on-one dates, and, of course, flirting.
For the first time, the “Bachelor Nation” will weigh in on the bachelor’s decision: People in the audience will have a chance to ask questions, make suggestions and cheer on favorite bachelorettes.
El Paso is one of the first cities on the three-month 66-city tour that ends May 17 in Austin, corporate home to Kendra Scott, the national tour sponsor.
The Kendra Scott store at 6801 N. Mesa in the La Villita shopping center joined other stores across the country in celebrating local romance with a pre-show party last week.