Hundreds of little feet in Canutillo are sporting new shoes thanks to the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation’s B Strong shoe giveaway.
The 18th annual event gifted 400 students from Childress Elementary School in the Canutillo Independent School District a new pair of athletic shoes, Bombas brand socks and a drawstring backpack on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The B STRONG Shoe Giveaway has put more than 10,000 new athletic shoes on the feet of children in the El Paso, Gadsden, Ysleta, Canutillo and Socorro Independent School Districts who demonstrate good sportsmanship and character through its Earn It program.
“We are so happy the kids are back in school and our team is looking forward to being on a CISD campus again,” foundation director Cindi Aboud said.
“Our goal is to put all school-aged kids on the same playing field by giving each one a new pair of athletic shoes. Times have been especially tough for everyone during the pandemic, and we hope a new pair of shoes will help to lessen the financial burden for families at Childress Elementary.”
To donate or for more information: bstrongelpaso.org.
