Ascarate Park is hosting a Santa Paws Pet Walk on Saturday, Dec. 11 to create awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering pets within El Paso County.
The public is invited to bring their pets for a stroll around Ascarate Lake at the park, 6900 Delta, from 8 a.m. to noon. Pet photos with Santa, crafts for the kids and other activities will be part of the event.
Pre-registration begins Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Parks and Recreation offices at the park. Registration is also open the day of the event.
Cost is $5-$10.
Proceeds benefit the Animal Welfare Department Pet Wellness Clinic, which provides free microchipping, vaccinations, spaying and neutering services.
Information: 915-834-8250; or @epcountyparks on Facebook and Instagram.
