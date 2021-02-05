Ascarate Golf Course has reopened to the public starting Friday, Feb. 5.
The El Paso County Commissioners on Feb. 1 voted to reopen the course at 6900 Delta after having been closed off and on the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 27-hole facility features a Main 18 and a Delta 9 course, three putting greens, two chipping greens and a practice bunker. The golf course first opened in 1955, making it one of the oldest in the city.
The course will open with some limitations:
• Max four golfers per tee time
• Tee times must be made by phone and paid in advance
• A $1.95 convenience fee will be charged on all credit card transactions. No cash will be accepted in the pro-shop.
• Max of five people will be allowed in the pro-shop
• Masks must be worn at all times
