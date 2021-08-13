Artists and vendors are wanted to participate in the return of Chalk the Block in the Downtown Arts District Oct. 9-10.
The El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has opened the online application period for vendors through Monday, Sept. 6.
“Chalk the Block has served as an opportunity for local artists to showcase their work as well as bring internationally known installations to the borderland,” Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe said in a statement. “We are excited to bring live public art back to the community.”
Online applications are available on the following sites:
Chalk Artists:
CTB14ArtistApp
Art Vendors:
surveymonkey.com/r/CTB14ARTVENR.
Food Trucks:
CTB14FoodVndr
Celebrating its 14th anniversary in El Paso, Chalk the Block is the largest free public arts festival in the Southwest, drawing more than 40,000 people annually. Some 200 local, national and international artists from all disciplines participate each year, including those who enter the sidewalk chalk art competition.
The event also features temporary interactive art installations, live dance and theatrical performances, live bands, art and food vendors, and activities and exhibits at the El Paso Museum of Art and Museum of History.
Information: chalktheblock.com
