The 10th anniversary season of Cool Canyon Nights returns to McKelligon Canyon starting June 17.
Presented by WestStar, the outdoor music series features local bands and performers – including mariachi, salsa, rock, country and reggae. The 12-week concert series runs Thursdays from June 17 to Sept. 2 at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, 1500 McKelligon Canyon.
Patio doors open at 6 p.m. with patio stage performances kicking off at 6:15 p.m. Main stage performances begin at 7:15 p.m.
Cool Canyon Nights is produced by Townsquare Media and El Paso Live.
2021 Cool Canyon Nights Schedule
June 17: Mariachi Los Arrieros / Tony Ramirez
June 24: Mainstreet / The Retroz
July 1: Dusty Low / Ray Arreola
July 8: Broken Dime Band / Radio Altivo
July 15: Soul Sacrifice / Soul El Paso Band / The Retroz
July 22: Azucar / Tony Ramirez
July 29: Locomotion / The Retroz
Aug. 5: Radio La Chusma / Ray Arreola
Aug. 12: Tribes / Radio Altivo
Aug. 19: Ooh La La / The Retroz
Aug. 26: Prime 80’Z Experience / Felino Fox
Sept. 2: Fungi Mungle / Felino Fox
Information: coolcanyonnights.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.