The 10th anniversary season of Cool Canyon Nights returns to McKelligon Canyon starting June 17.

Presented by WestStar, the outdoor music series features local bands and performers – including mariachi, salsa, rock, country and reggae. The 12-week concert series runs Thursdays from June 17 to Sept. 2 at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, 1500 McKelligon Canyon.

Patio doors open at 6 p.m. with patio stage performances kicking off at 6:15 p.m. Main stage performances begin at 7:15 p.m.

Cool Canyon Nights is produced by Townsquare Media and El Paso Live.

 

2021 Cool Canyon Nights Schedule

June 17: Mariachi Los Arrieros / Tony Ramirez

June 24: Mainstreet / The Retroz

July 1: Dusty Low / Ray Arreola

July 8: Broken Dime Band / Radio Altivo

July 15: Soul Sacrifice / Soul El Paso Band / The Retroz 

July 22: Azucar / Tony Ramirez

July 29: Locomotion / The Retroz

Aug. 5: Radio La Chusma / Ray Arreola

Aug. 12: Tribes / Radio Altivo

Aug. 19: Ooh La La / The Retroz

Aug. 26: Prime 80’Z Experience / Felino Fox

Sept. 2: Fungi Mungle / Felino Fox

 

Information: coolcanyonnights.com

