It’s been another tough year for the Sun City – with the coronavirus pandemic sending our lives into a tailspin just as we began to heal from last year’s mass shooting.
COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 1,000 borderland residents – and that stark statistic is sure to keep climbing. And also this year, we lost another victim of the Aug. 23, 2019, shooting – putting the tally at 23.
Yet amid that darkness have been incredible moments of light as the community steps up to help those in need, remembering all that is good in our city of the sun.
With photos by El Paso Inc.’s Jorge Salgado, we bring you a recap of some of the public artwork across the borderland that depicts our strength.
For more public artwork, visit elpasoinc.com/artspot; or email us at features@elpasoinc.com with suggestions of other public art you’d like to see featured.
