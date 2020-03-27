Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado has left his mark across the city, particularly in the Segundo Barrio where he grew up.
The popular muralist – a student of renowned artist Gaspar Enriquez at Bowie High School – has made a name for himself with his graffiti art that is showcased in El Paso, Dallas, Los Angeles and Mexico City, among others.
Alvarado, who also works with large-scale pastel drawings, is known to depict Mexican, Mexican-American and borderland culture in his work – adding color, vibrancy and beauty to otherwise bare walls.
Committed to growing new artists, he often works alongside fellow muralists like Victor “Mask” Casas and Martin “Blast” Zubia.
In this month’s Art Spot, we showcase just a handful of more recent pieces by the three.
You can see more online at elpasoinc.com/artspot.
You can also email us at features@elpasoinc.com if you’d like to see a specific public art piece – murals, sculptures, paintings – featured in a future edition.
