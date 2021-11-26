It’s not just construction workers who often don welding helmets.
The protective gear is also a key arsenal in a visual artist’s toolbox – especially among sculptors who shape, cut and smooth steel and glass into art.
In this installment of Art Spot, we feature some sculptures from all corners of the borderland that complement public buildings and spaces and bring them to life. They’re all part of the city’s public art program – some in collaboration with other organizations – and all reasons why we should take in our surroundings when traveling around town.
See more borderland art at elpasoinc.com/artspot, and email features@elpasoinc.com if you’d like to see a specific public art piece – murals, sculptures, paintings – featured in a future Art Spot edition.
