Murals continue to be the most accessible and popular public art forms across El Paso – from pieces that have stood the test of time to those that have been created in recent months.
However different, their common thread is that they tell a story about a time, a place and a mood – often bringing attention to the history, culture and social issues of a community.
The artist’s message may be interpreted differently by its audience, but isn’t provoking engagement part of the purpose?
This month, Art Spot looks at more murals, old and new, across the borderland.
For more, check out our interactive public art map at elpasoinc.com/artspot.
