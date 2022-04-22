This month’s featured public art pieces depict travel and the environment.
They include a sculpture of a pioneering woman recording Southwest life and travels in the 1840s and a mural showcasing the importance of saving the environment for future generations to thrive.
Learn about the featured pieces here, then head over to elpasoinc.com/artspot to see more. While there, check out our interactive map showing you where to find the more than 100 pieces we’ve featured to date.
Know of a piece you’d like to see featured? Email us at features@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.