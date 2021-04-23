A group of borderland artists have created a mural that’ll tug at your heart like few others.
The artwork depicts the main characters in the 2017 Disney-Pixar animated film, “Coco,” about 12-year-old Miguel, who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead.
The movie finds Miguel on a journey back to the land of the living with the help of his deceased musician great-great-grandfather, unleashing family secrets and reviving the memory of his great-great-grandmother, Coco, along the way.
An Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Remember Me,” the film made us laugh and cry and marvel at the imagined afterlife celebrated in Mexico and across the southwest U.S. in Día de los Muertos.
The mural has resonated with the borderland community as much as the movie, reminding us about the strength of our family ties and the cultura that defines us.
To see more public art from across the city, visit elpasoinc.com/artspot.
