About: Clark is one of two artists selected to create a wrap for the public bus as part of a campaign by the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department and Sun Metro to draw people to visit Downtown. Her piece in green and blue hues features ocotillo, piñatas and the hands of two people almost touching fingers – a nod to Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam.”
About: Ornelas’ piece in bright pink and purple hues depicts a family holding hands in the Arts District and give nods to Downtown landmarks including the “Los Lagartos” statue by the famed Luis Jiménez. She is one of two artists selected to create the bus wrap under Museums and Cultural Affairs Department and Sun Metro campaign to draw people back to Downtown.
About: The series of public art installations – custom-fabricated metal screens – are incorporated on numerous transit shelters along Downtown and up Mesa Street. They feature dramatic images of local flora. Widgery intended to inspire people to reconnect with nature along the busy corridor filled with businesses, restaurants and gas stations, the artist states on her website. The images are printed on the inside of the aluminum screens, creating the illusion that they appear and disappear depending from where they’re being viewed.
Our public transportation system takes riders mostly through urban areas – dense, heavily developed neighborhoods with bustling traffic and business-lined streets.
Amid that “noise as haste” – as the “Desiderata” poem by Max Ehrmann goes – we must not forget “what peace there may be in silence.”
The city’s Sun Metro bus system and Museums and Cultural Affairs Department in 2014 partnered to beautify transit shelters where riders await their bus by incorporating public art into their designs. The artwork not only makes the shelters aesthetically pleasing; it helps silence some of the noise by helping refocus our minds.
Earlier this year, the two entities partnered again to bring a splash of color to some buses in a campaign that aims to draw people Downtown.
We bring you some of these pieces here and challenge you to take in some of the artwork next time you’re passing by the shelters or waiting to catch the bus.
