The vibrant and colorful work of borderland artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado spans decades and is often done in collaboration of budding artists or community groups.
In this edition of Art Spot, we highlight three of his pieces – one of which was created in collaboration with youth in the juvenile justice system more than a decade ago. Another piece brings his work to life on giant illuminated glass panels, and a third is a longstanding mural of a Mexican icon in the heart of Segundo Barrio.
El Paso Inc.’s 2021 Community Spirit Award honoree, Alvarado and his artwork continue to put the borderland in the national spotlight – and at the heart of our Art Spot series.
See more public art from across the borderland online at elpasoinc.com/artspot, and check out our interactive map below that tells you where to find the nearly 100 pieces we’ve featured to date.
