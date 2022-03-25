Art Spot: Jackrabbits jumpin', children playing

From jackrabbits jumping to children playing to stars exploding, the public art pieces in this month’s Art Spot showcase each artists’ imagination.
And whether they’re local or out-of-town artists, their murals, sculptures and computerized light systems connect with our community in very special ways.
Don’t find a piece you’d like to see featured? Email us at features@elpasoinc.com.
Don’t forget to check out our interactive map below that tells you where to find the nearly 100 pieces we’ve featured to date.
