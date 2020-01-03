This month, Art Spot showcases, among others, a piece that pays homage to a prominent figure in El Paso’s history and another piece that shows promise in its future.
Jesuit priest Father Harold Joseph Rahm appears in several murals in Segundo Barrio, but one in particular honors the “bicycle priest” for his work in the impoverished community and with gang members.
Rahm, who came to El Paso from Brazil in 1952, served at Sacred Heart Church before being assigned to take on work in his home country in 1964. A mural of Rham standing next to his red bicycle greets passers-by on Father Rahm Avenue. Rahm died on Nov. 30, 2019. He was 100.
Across town, a new colorful piece of art was recently installed along the Carolina Bridge in the Lower Valley. The piece is by Creative Kids, the nationally recognized local nonprofit where disadvantaged youth and youth battling cancer participate in hands-on art projects.
