A year ago, life in the borderland came to a standstill.
It was Aug. 3, 2019, when an outsider drove into our beautiful Sun City with the purpose of killing our people. He shot up an East-Central El Paso Walmart, killing 23 people, injuring many others, and terrorizing our community.
We will never forget that day. But will also forever remember how that moment brought us together like never before.
El Paso Strong became a symbol of that unity, resiliency, strength and hope – often expressed through public art.
This month’s Art Spot pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the shooting, and the countless others whose lives were forever changed.
