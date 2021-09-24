The El Paso Downtown Arts District – officially designated so by the Texas Commission on the Arts in 2011 – is anchored by museums, cultural venues and performing arts facilities.
The city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department says more than 2.2 million people visit the district annually to attend museum, exhibitions, concerts, theater performances and other cultural events.
But even a walk around the district is an event in itself – a colorful and uplifting experience taking in public art that abounds.
We bring you just a few of those pieces in the latest installment of Art Spot.
See more borderland artwork online at elpasoinc.com/artspot, and email features@elpasoinc.com if you’d like to see a specific public art piece – murals, sculptures, paintings – featured in a future Art Spot edition.
