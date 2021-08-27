The murals of Jesus “Cimi” Alvardo embody a profound understanding of our border community – and they embrace and celebrate it.
They are engaging socially, culturally and politically.
The Chicano muralist – who studied under another borderland great, Gaspar Enriquez – was recently tapped to create a piece of Cassandro El Exotico for an upcoming film.
Gael García Bernal is set to star in the biopic about Cassandro – the borderland world champion luchador who would dress in drag and was among the first to come out as gay.
Alvarado’s work was also recently showcased in the film “The Forever Purge,”
But before his work was seen on the big screen, dozens of his murals have left their mark across El Paso – particularly across the Segundo Barrio where he grew up.
In this installment of Art Spot, we bring you three of his pieces.
