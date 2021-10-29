We pass by them often, perhaps rarely stopping to admire them. These public art pieces – sculptures and murals old and new – are more than landmarks, however.
They represent a point in time, a point of view, a piece of history and a peek into our future.
In this installment of Art Spot, we bring you some pieces around the Downtown Arts District that add vibrancy, color and culture to our region.
See more borderland artwork online at elpasoinc.com/artspot. Email us at features@elpasoinc.com if you’d like to see a specific public art piece – murals, sculptures, paintings – featured in a future edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.