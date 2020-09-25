This month’s Art Spot brings you more work from the city’s Beauty and the Box public art series.
About a dozen artists were selected to wrap 30 metal utility boxes across Downtown with creative and colorful paintings.
The program is an initiative of the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, along with the Streets and Maintenance Department, and is meant to display the artists’ work while also deterring graffiti on the boxes.
For more public art across the borderland, visit elpasoinc.com/artspot.
