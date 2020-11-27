From quirky cartoonish characters to piercing seductive faces, images depicted on murals often offer a glimpse into the artist’s creative mind.
Other times, the images are more direct and reflective of the culture of the region where they’re created.
In this month’s Art Spot, we bring you a few murals with distinct styles that add color and vibrancy to our city.
For more, check out our interactive public art map at elpasoinc.com/artspot.
Do you have a public art piece you’d like to see featured in El Paso Inc.’s Art Spot? It could be a mural, sculpture, interactive installation or other piece. Email us at features@elpasoinc.com with details.
