Our latest installment of Art Spot takes us to the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on the far Westside.
The shopping center this spring started a mural series, inviting local artists to decorate the property with their unique approach and style. The selected artists create their murals live over a weekend, giving shoppers a chance to see the art come to life before their eyes.
The next live mural painter is Visual Bluff, who’ll be at the Outlet Shoppes from 1-4 p.m. May 28-30.
To suggest a piece of public art to be featured, email us at features@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.