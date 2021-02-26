We’ve showcased some 60 pieces of artwork across the borderland since our monthly Art Spot feature in El Paso Inc.’s B Section kicked off more than a year ago.
If you’ve missed out on any, we’ve got you covered: Take a virtual interactive tour in our map above, and scroll through our stories.
With photos by El Paso Inc. photographer Jorge Salgado, we’ll continue to feature murals, sculptures and other installations that add vibrancy to our community.
So if there’s a an art piece you’d like to see featured in Art Spot, email us with details at features@elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.