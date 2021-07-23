What do dust devils, mylar balloons and Mexican sarapes have in common?
They’re the inspiration behind the featured pieces in this month’s Art Spot.
From muralists to sculptors, artists depict and honor their love of the region – and its diversity – through their work and leave us stunned by their talent.
Catch a glimpse of these and other art pieces across the borderland with our interactive guide online at elpasoinc.com/artspot and then head out to see them in real life.
__
Have a specific piece – mural, sculpture, architectural art – you’d like us to feature in Art Spot? Email us at features@elpasoinc.com.
