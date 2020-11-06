Their sacrifices are countless and their courage endless. We honor and thank them for their service on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
We commemorate those service members who lost their lives on Memorial Day in May.
And we salute all on Independence Day, thanking them for our freedom.
But a more permanent and visible way of paying tribute is through public art: From paintings to murals to sculptures that tell their stories and tug at our souls.
Some depict battle, others victory – or defeat. Other pieces offer grim reminders of the damage of war, or the bravery and strength of those who defend our nation.
Following is a glimpse at just a handful of public art across the borderland that aims – if in a small way – to again say, “Thank you for your service.”
