June 7, 1968 – Jan. 16, 2020
“God doesn’t give the hardest battles to his toughest soldiers; He creates the toughest soldiers through life’s hardest battles.”
Armida Ramirez asked God to reunite her with her mom in Heaven, and on Jan. 16, 2020, the good Lord answered her prayers.
She died after a brave, long and hard-fought battle against cancer. She was 51.
Armida was born in Juárez, Mexico, on June 7, 1968, and soon became a resident of the United States in El Paso. She became a proud U.S. citizen in 2015.
She graduated from Bel Air High School and attended International Business College, worked as a loan officer and last served as a senior branch account executive with a national finance company.
A certified notary public in the state of Texas, Armida volunteered at area libraries helping others study and prepare for their citizenship test.
She loved to read and dance, could tell a good (dirty or corny) joke, and was a terrific baker who enjoyed sharing her delicious creations with her friends and loved ones. She had a special affinity for her fur-baby, Roscoe, aka Chacho, who is missing his human dearly.
Armida is survived by her sons, Christopher and Carlos Julian Ramirez; her father, Carlos Ramirez; her sisters, Cindy and Marina Ramirez; her brother, Cesar Ramirez; her nephew and godson, David Ramirez; and Leah, whom she regarded as a granddaughter; as well as a niece and a slew of nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Marina Ramirez.
Funeral services were held Jan. 24-25 at San Jose Funeral Home East, with a Mass at Cristo Rey Catholic Church and burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation, 616 N. Virginia, El Paso, Texas, 79902; or Candlelighters of El Paso, 1900 N. Oregon, Ste. 402, El Paso, Texas, 79902.