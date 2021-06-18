The El Paso Museum of Archaeology is set to reopen starting Thursday, June 24.
The museum, 4301 Transmountain, had been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On exhibit is “From the Edge of Center: The Chacoan Outliers,” which includes many artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection, as well as objects on loan from the Salmon Ruins located near Farmington, New Mexico, and the San Juan County Museum Association.
Overall, the museum showcases 14,000 years of prehistory in the region, including dioramas and exhibits of American Indian lives and their material culture from the Paleoindian hunters of the Ice Age to their modern descendants.
In addition to exhibits, there are nature trails on 15 acres with more than 250 varieties of Chihuahuan Desert native plants, outdoor exhibits, and American Indian Garden.
The Museum of Archaeology will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, in alignment with the Museum of Art and the Museum of History.
The city also recently reopened more library services, including allowing the public to stay and read in the library branches. Previously, patrons could only browse the shelves and check out materials without staying at the library.
Book and material return bins are now open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at all currently opened library locations.
Starting Monday, June 21, patrons will resume paying fines for late materials. Overdue material will need to be returned or renewed by due dates to avoid the accrual of fines. During the pandemic, the library temporarily stopped charging fines to not burden patrons.
Computer labs will remain closed to allow the purchase and installation of automated software. The software will reduce the need for staff to intervene when assigning computers to users.
Museum information: 915-212-0421; archeology.elpasotexas.gov; @EPMArch on Facebook
Libraries information: 915-212-7323; elpasolibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.