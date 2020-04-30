The summer production of the Viva! El Paso musical has been canceled.
Officials with the El Paso Community Foundation and El Paso Live, which produce the show, said safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and insufficient time to prepare for the production due to the stay home orders led to the show’s cancelation.
The 43rd season was scheduled from June 19 to July 24 at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre. Auditions were scheduled for March but were postponed indefinitely due to emergency guidelines.
“We regret that we have to take this year off in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our desire to help flatten the curve of illness in our community,” Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, said in a statement.
Organizers hoped to salvage a shorter run of this year’s show, but growing uncertainty about when auditions and rehearsals can be rescheduled, venues can reopen and live events can return factored into the decision.
The original Viva! El Paso was launched by the show’s longtime director and founder Hector Serrano in 1978 and has since featured vibrant dance, vivid costumes and music to tell the story of the many cultures that have blended to shape our region and give it its unique flavor.
The show underwent a myriad changes over the years, most recently in 2016 with a new script by Tony Award-winning El Paso playwright Marty Martin under the artistic direction of Keith Townsend. El Paso singer and songwriter Jim Ward contributed new material, with local musician Cody Ritchey and his band performing.
