Ruben & Linda J. Espinoza

Celebrating Our 50th ANNIVERSARY on Sept. 26, 2020

Our love story began on a bus in 1966, and continues to this day – sharing our life and love with our family.

We are blessed with three wonderful children, nine amazing grandchildren and two fabulous great-grandchildren!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.