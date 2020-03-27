Barnaby needs a forever family.
The black and white terrier pit bull mix – a medium-sized, 3-year-old male – is among some 650 animals at the city’s Animal Services shelter.
But for now, Barnaby and his friends are looking for fosters to care for them while the city is under a stay home order.
To help limit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials on March 24 issued the emergency order, directing the public to remain at home except to obtain essential services such as groceries and medical care until further notice.
The order put a dent in the city’s Animal Services Department plans to offer curbside adoptions and foster services that were implemented a week earlier when the city shut down the department’s facilities to the public.
In five days of curbside service, some 200 animals were adopted, sent out to foster homes or returned to their owners, said Ramon Herrera, the department’s spokesman.
“It changes the way we do things, but we don’t stop caring for the animals in our shelters. They’re getting the quality care they need,” Herrera said.
Hours before the stay at home order was issued, the department called out to the public to foster a cat or dog.
Within a few hours, the department received 100 foster applications, 56 animals were put into foster homes and 15 were adopted.
For now, the department is placing animals in foster homes via delivery. Interested fosters can apply and find an animal of their choice online and have it delivered to their homes – alongside food, toys and other supplies.
About 20 animals are going to foster homes daily.
Adptions are on hold for now, but Herrera said they could resume through a home delivery program soon.
“Everything can change from one day to the next, but we work to adapt to each situation,” Herrera said.
Lost, found animals
The public can look for lost pets at the shelter online, and have them delivered to their home, Herrera said. You must have a picture ID, your pet’s shot or registration records, or pictures or videos of your pet.
You can file a lost pet report by calling 211 and providing your pet’s microchip or rabies tag number.
Officials also urge the public to post lost or found dogs on Nextdoor, Craigslist or Lost and Found Pet pages on Facebook.
Service impact
Other services by the department have also been impacted.
Animal protection officers for now will only respond to high-priority calls such as cruelty, neglect, bite investigations and aggressive animals.
The department also will not accept any stray animals from the public unless they are injured or sick and require immediate attention, Herrera said.
