In the aftermath of the year without each other, we all could use some furry companionship.
El Paso Animal Services has entered the new year with a much brighter outlook over 2020 thanks to new programs and the continuing community support.
“It was a rough transition for everyone, but it made us get up to speed on technology and how we could interact with the public,” Animal Services coordinator Michele Anderson said.
“It’s benefited us because we’ve found better ways to do things.” Animal Services interim director Ramon Herrera said the hardships of 2020 only strengthened their and the public’s resolve to care for animals that need it.
“Our whole mindset has changed,” Herrera said. “We’ve really had to concentrate and ask ourselves, ‘Are we really doing everything we can for them?’”
During the initial panic that surrounded the COVID-19 lock down last spring, the public was called on to foster, adopt and help find lost animals their homes before resorting to Animal Services.
“In 2020 we had 4,331 pets go into foster and out of those, 2,478 were adopted,” Anderson said. About 3,500 total animals were adopted in 2020, while 1,900 were reunited with their owners.
While those figures represent decreases of more than 50 percent over 2019 – when the shelter saw about 8,600 total adoptions and some 4,460 reunions – they’re largely attributed to a similar drop in the number of animals that came into its care.
In 2020, about 12,500 animals were taken to the shelter and 28% of those were adopted – compared to nearly 26,900 intakes in 2019 when 32% of those were adopted.
“We attribute this to more people being at home, being able to keep an eye on their pets, more of the community working to help reunite pets without them having to come to the shelter,” Anderson said.
Animal Services set up curbside service as the pandemic closed numerous city facilities last spring, and it amped up its programs to keep animals off the streets and out of its kennels. Among the new programs is a service called the Resource Rover.
“We have a lot of foster parents that are taking care of multiple animals, and that makes it challenging to bring them all to the shelter for vaccinations. So we have a vet tech and an animal protection officer that will go to foster homes to get those vaccinations done,” Herrera said.
He added that also allows Animal Services staff to focus on pairing more animals with more families. The Pet Pantry program delivers pet food directly to families and microchips pets that need it. Herrera said that microchipping and scanning are very important, which is why El Paso is the first city in the nation to have microchip scanners in every fire station.
He encourages the public to take any pets they may come across to first take them to the nearest station to check for a chip. “Pets that are microchipped have at least a 50% chance of making it back home. Without a microchip, chances are about 15%,” Herrera said.
Despite the new programs, Animal Services is still feeling the weight of the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“We have one veterinarian, when we should have four,” Herrera said. “It’s difficult to operate in a way that is safe for our workers and the public alike, but we feel like we’ve found something that works.” Herrera said at the height of the pandemic, Animal Services were hesitant to bring in new volunteers, but they may begin seeking volunteers again very soon.
“The way it used to be was we would bring in an animal, hold them for three days, and then euthanize them. Now, we have animals having their one-year birthday with us. We are not giving up on them.”
