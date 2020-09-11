He was an author, soldier, historian, reporter, civic activist and community leader. He helped organize the El Paso Boys Club and local historical societies. He wrote about the Tigua Indians and helped build the statue of Cristo Rey.
He was Cleofas Calleros, an El Paso visionary.
On the Sept. 19 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with historian Sam Sanchez about the amazing life and many accomplishments of Calleros, and his years of work on behalf of immigrants and preserving Mexican-American history.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
