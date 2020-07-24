Borderland artists who have lost jobs or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for relief funds through Amor por Juárez.
The nonprofit organization, which supports and promotes the cultural development of the Juárez/El Paso border region, recently launched the COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.
The fund provides up to $500 in assistance to artists living in the Paso del Norte region.
“As some industries are beginning to return to a semblance of normalcy, many others, such as concerts, outdoor performances, farmer’s markets, and gallery openings, are still struggling,” organizers said in a news release.
The grants are made possible by Amor por Juárez in partnership with the Paso del Norte Foundation.
The one-time grants are open to artist of all disciplines living in Juárez or El Paso.
To be eligible, applicants must be:
Practicing artists able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to their work, careers and a public audience;
Experiencing dire financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic;
21 years of age or older;
Provide a W9 and Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number
Residing and working in El Paso County for the last two years;
Not a full-time employee, board member, director, officer or immediate family member of any of the coalition partners;
Not previously awarded a relief grant from this fund.
Application: amorporjuarez.org/apply-for-covid-19-relief-fund.
To donate: amorporjuarez.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.