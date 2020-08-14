In August 1680, many of the Pueblo tribes of northern New Mexico rose up against their Spanish conquerors. The revolt was led by Po’ Pay, an elder of the Ohkay Owingeh who spent years planning the uprising.
After days of fighting, some of the Spanish fled south on the Camino Real, and sought refuge in El Paso. It was the first revolution in what was to become the United States.
On the Aug. 22 broadcast of "The El Paso History Radio Show" with Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, historian Troy Ainsworth guides us through the revolt that changed the course of history in the Southwest, and how the Spanish eventually regained their territory in northern New Mexico.
