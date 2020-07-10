You may not have heard of it, but there’s a massive research center in Las Cruces that contains more than a million historic photos, documents and audio recordings from around the world and the Southwest.
The nonprofit Institute of Historical Survey Foundation was established in the 1970s to acquire, conserve and share historical artifacts for educational research and production. Today its archives are housed in a state-of-the-art research facility.
On the July 18 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll get an idea of the archive’s scope from archaeologist and researcher Karl Laumbach.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.