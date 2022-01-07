All That Music & Video – El Paso’s longest running and largest locally-owned music and media retailer – is expanding.
The store at the Fountains at Farah will temporarily close starting Monday, Jan. 10 as it prepares to expand into the storefront next door – more than doubling its size. Construction should take about three months, with the store expected to reopen on Record Store Day on April 16.
During construction, the store will temporarily move into a larger space a few doors down from its current shop. That site will open on Thursday, Jan. 13.
“Gone will be the ‘cozy-tight’ description of the present store, creating more elbow room and a more comfortable experience for customers. The much larger location will allow for merchandising tens of thousands of media units presently stored at an office warehouse,” founder and owner George Reynoso said in a press release. “Look for a much deeper selection of vinyl LPs, CDs, & DVD in all categories.”
Reynoso started his first record store, Nostalgia Records, in 1980. The business became All That Music in 1994, and All That Music & Video in 2007. The store moved to the Fountains at Farah in January 2020, having to shut down three months later because of the pandemic. The store reopened months later.
“We look forward to the expansion, which will accommodate the deeper, curated inventory long-time fans have come to expect,” Reynoso said.
