The Blue-Grey All-Star Combine is returning to El Paso for the second year on Saturday, March 7.
The football combine, to be held at Hanks High School, is open to area high schoolers from the classes of 2021-23 to test their athletic ability and give them exposure to prospective colleges and universities.
The event will feature several NFL veterans who will provide skills training, workouts, one-on-one sessions and a meet-and-greets, including former Philadelphia Eagles/San Francisco 49ers player Mark McMillian and former Seattle Seahaws/Green Bay Packers player Seneca Wallace.
“Players who play well at the All-American Combine will earn an invitation to the brand’s All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium,” combine officials said in a press release.
Following the workout, NFL Veteran Evaluations will be submitted on each participant and names will be entered in the brand’s database with stats posted on bluegreyfootball.com. The information is then accessible to NCAA Division I, Division II, III, NAIA and Junior Colleges.
To participate, sign up at bluegreyfootball.com.
A selection committee will pick area athletes to participate, and will send an invitation to those selected.