Feb. 24, 1939 – Jan. 23, 2020
“Papa” danced to his last Willie Nelson song, passing with his family at his side.
Alex Newton Todd was loved and respected by those who had the privilege of knowing him. He instilled the values of hard work, integrity, and love for his family.
His fondest memories included camping in the Gila, dove hunting and visiting his grandchildren coast to coast.
He’s survived by his wife, Terrie Todd; his son, Nick Heincy (Brittney); and his daughters, Wendy Johnson (Andy),
Amy Wheels (Chris) and Kimberly Collins (Mark). His legacy will live on through his grandchildren: Paige Johnson, Ryker Kugler, Cole Heincy, Peyton Johnson, Spencer Wheels, Jack Collins, Bryant Collins and Cameron Wheels.
A life well-lived.A celebration of life was held Feb. 1.