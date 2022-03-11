The work of El Paso artists Obed Arzaga and Terrance Flores is on display at the Art Windows of El Paso gallery at the El Paso International Airport.
A local educator and artist, Arzaga has studied at El Paso Community College and the University of Texas at El Paso.
His work is inspired by the architectural landmarks of El Paso. He uses watercolor combined with ink drawing as his primary medium to capture the unique character of his subjects.
A self-taught artist, Flores said his work is influenced by his background in graphic design and carpentry. He draws inspiration from other well-known borderland artists such as Luis Jimenez, Tom Lea – and his father, John A. Flores.
His style is inspired by pop art and local landscapes and his choice of medium is oils and enamels applied with long stylistic brushstrokes and bright colors.
The exhibit will be on display through April 29 at the gallery at La Placita Shopping area near the main lobby at the airport, 6701 Convair.
See also: Art Spot: Public art across El Paso
This marks the 58th Art Windows exhibit since its inception in the early 2000s and its return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The gallery has featured more than 80 local artists.
Information: @ElPasoInternationalAirport on Facebook; @bestofelpasoart on Instagram; Terrance Flores Gallery on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.