Ahead of El Paso show, Kansas talks violin rock

As a youngster inspired by the trademark rock sounds of the band Kansas, David Ragsdale picked up a violin.
Today, he’s an integral member of the band that continues making music and selling out shows.
Ragsdale returns to El Paso with the progressive rock band at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Plaza Theatre.
Kansas last played a sold-out show at the Plaza in July 2019 with a reconfigured lineup focusing on its album, “The Prelude Implicit,” and of course, mega-hits like “Carry On Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” and “Point of Know Return.”
This time around, however, Kansas will perform an expanded two-plus-hour show featuring a complete performance of the band’s 1977 bestselling album, “Point of Know Return,” along with an acoustic set, a full showcase of the hits, deep cuts and tracks from its newest album, “The Absence of Presence.”
With two new albums in four years, Kansas is more active than ever.
“To be honest, I don’t know how we do it,” Ragsdale said with a laugh from his home in Georgia. “It’s an incredible amount for 60-year-old brains to keep up with, but we manage to pull through it.”
Ragsdale joined Kansas for an initial run from 1991 to 1997, and has been the band’s steady violinist since 2006.
His inception into the band was a peculiar one. A Kansas-inspired violinist since his youth, Ragsdale listened to the band’s 1986 album “Power” and discovered it was void of its trademark violin parts.
He recorded his own violin parts with a four-track tape machine, recording “Power” on one track and dubbing his own parts on the others. Ragsdale made cassette demos and handed them out liberally, hoping that they would land in the hands of Kansas’ management.
His plan worked. He caught the ear of drummer Phil Ehart, who asked Ragsdale to join the band.
He accompanies relative rookie additions in keyboardist Tom Brislin and lead vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, who round out the band’s lineup alongside veteran bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, and founders Ehart on drums and Richard Williams on guitar.
The band’s burst of creativity in the last few years has been led by the new blood. Brislin and guitarist/producer Zak Rizvi (who left the band in 2021) wrote nearly every song on “The Absence of Presence,” with Rizvi co-writing every song on “The Prelude Implicit.”
“It’s – I don’t want to say frantic – but we just have so much more going on now that we have since I’ve been in the band,” Ragsdale said. “There’s this rich catalogue that will hopefully become richer still. Tom is an outstanding composer and everyone’s so ‘on it’ right now. It’s so much fun.”
Despite the creative fun and fast pace of Kansas’ new chapter, the band’s latest outing is marred by a twinge of sadness: Founding violinist/singer Robby Steinhardt died in July of 2021.
“We spoke a couple of times, but I never really got to know him,” Ragsdale says of the late Steinhardt. “He would come to the shows, but there would be so many people around him that I never really got the chance to sit down and get to know him. And I’m sorry I didn’t because he played such a huge part in my career.”
Ragsdale says the band’s most recent shows have become tributes to Steinhardt. They’re also celebrations of its past – which made a great impression on Ragsdale in his youth – and its future.
“As a teenager, hearing Kansas’ ‘Can I Tell You’ on the radio just floored me,” Ragsdale said. “I had never heard violin ‘rock’ like that before. It immediately made me want to go home and re-pick up the violin, which of course, I did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.