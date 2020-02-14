Award-winning actress Laura Linney will be the keynote speaker at YWCA El Paso del Norte Region’s annual luncheon in April.
“We are thrilled to once again bring an exciting and empowering keynote speaker to El Paso,” Michele Miller, YWCA luncheon chairwoman, said in a statement. “Laura Linney’s story of thriving in a male-dominated field and empowering other women to do the same will inspire women and El Pasoans of all ages.”
The 27th Annual Women’s Luncheon will be held at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center on April 23.
Linney, 55, won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in the TV series “The Big C” and a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for the “John Adams” mini-series. Her credits include roles in “Absolute Power,” “Mystic River,” “The Truman Show,” “Love Actually” and “Kinsey,” alongside hit Broadway shows, including “The Crucible.”
Her next film, “The Roads Not Taken,” alongside Javier Berdem, Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek, is set to release in March.
Over the past 26 years, YWCA’s Women’s Luncheon has raised more than $10 million to support women and families locally. The luncheon attracts between 1,200 to 2,000 community members annually.
“The No. 1 goal of the YWCA Women’s Luncheon is to support our programs, which are critical to so many El Pasoans,” YWCA CEO Sylvia Acosta said in a statement. “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported this event in the past and are so excited to share our mission and programs with the El Paso community again this year.”
Information: 915-519-0000; womensluncheon@ywca.org; ywcaelpaso.org.